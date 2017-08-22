Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Olamide : FG bans rapper’s ‘Wo’, 9ice ‘Living things’, Davido’s ‘If’ – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

Olamide : FG bans rapper's 'Wo', 9ice 'Living things', Davido's 'If'
Pulse Nigeria
The record is one of 5 songs which has been tagged by the NBC as “Not to be Broadcasted.” Published: 7 minutes ago , Refreshed: 4 minutes ago; Joey Akan. Print; eMail · Olamide on set of 'Wo!!' video shoot. play. Olamide on set of 'Wo!!' video shoot.
NBC Bans Olamide's Wo & Wavy Level, Davido's IF & Fall And 9ice's Living Things (See Reasons & Full List)Information Nigeria
Again! Olamide, Davido others faces NBC banTheNewsGuru
Entertainment Roundup: NBC bans Olamide's 'Wo!', Davido's 'If' from airwaves; BBC launches digital service platform YNaija

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.