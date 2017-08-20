OLAMIDE, PHYNO, FLAVOUR, OTHERS DAZZLE AS SULEJA

The rocky city of Suleja, Niger State, recently took its turn to present a package of fun as the King of the streets, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Baddo in the music industry, led five other A-Listers to entertain residents of the city at the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour.

The show which was held at the Tommy Hill Station Hotels, Suleja, drew a large crowd of fun seekers who savoured the unlimited fun as all the artistes on duty at the show gave very good accounts of themselves, reeling out one track after the other to the delight of members of the audience, who were on their feet rocking to the beats all through the show.

The Suleja edition of the music tour was anchored by Nollywood stars, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Uche Jombo, with the legend, Kanayo O. Kanayo (KOK) making a celebrity guest appearance. The man behind the wheel of steel for the night, DJ Neptune, was at his professional best as he ‘scratched’ the jukebox dexterously, turning the hall to a make shift night club with hot vibes.

The show opener was the Marvin Records diva and Glo brand ambassador, Hadiza Blell, better known by her stage name Di’Ja, whose opening songs were from her new album, ‘One Talk’. She was a delight on the stage as she further thrilled the audience with a variety of her hit tracks such as ‘Aww’, ‘How can we be friends’, ‘Adaobi’, ‘Take Kiss’ and ‘Air’.

The next act was the dance hall master, Douglas Jack Agu, a.k.a. Runtown, who got the audience on its feet with his Kolabo, Fijogbowo, Bend Down Pause, Superwoman and Suddenly hit tracks. Runtown was amazed when he left the crowd in the hall only to be confronted with another mammoth crowd who were outside watching the show from a massive out-door screen mounted by the organisers. He appreciated the outside crowd by doling out some currency notes to them.

Coming on the heels of the energetic performance by Runtown was the Itshekiri-born singer, Omawumi Megbele, with her colourfully-dressed band members. The Who I Go Ask exponent brought some Niger Delta energy to the stage to the cheering of the audience. Her Bottom Belle track was the highlight of her performance for the night.

Chinedu Okoli, a.k.a. Flavour, took the show to the next level as the Nabania crooner, in his Oyolima (Let’s have fun) mood, gave the audience value for their time.

Coming next was the South-East entertainment gift to the nation’s music industry, Chibuzor Nelson Azubike, known as Phyno. The So far so good proponent was simply wholesome as he treated the crowd to Financial Woman, E Chop My Money, I don suffer tracks, ending with Fada fada.

While Phyno was on the last lines of the Fada fada track, his co-singer of the track and King of the Streets, Olamide, entered the stage and the duo did their collabo. They embraced and Phyno yielded the stage to Olamide, who was in his best element. He gave the crowd something to remember for a long time to come with his Pepper them gang, Sakiti bobo, Kodurosoke, Konkobilit, Reggae Blues, Don’t stop, Alowo majaye, Ori Iya mi and Dongoyaro tracks.

