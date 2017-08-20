Pages Navigation Menu

Olamide’s Song ”Wo” Content & Video Contains Scenes That Violates The Ban On Tobacco Advertising… – Federal Ministry Of Health Warns Nigerians

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Olamide ’s new song ‘Wo!’ may be the latest Nigerian hit song. In the eyes of the Federal Ministry Of Health, it is a danger to the public.
The ministry revealed on its Twitter account that Wo which featured a line were Olamide mentions cigarettes contravenes Nigeria’s laws on Tobacco advertising, promotion & sponsorship.
According to them, the video promotes a dangerous habit that encourages second-hand smoking.The risks from this include cancers, respiratory & cardiovascular diseases.
Their announcement on Twitter reads:
The public is informed of the dangerous public health content & violation of Tobacco Ctrl Act 2015 in “Wo” by @olamide_YBNL #ClearTheAir
The content & video contains scenes that violates the ban on Tobacco Advertising, Promotion & Sponsorship provision of the act #ClearTheAir
The video promoting a dangerous habit encourages second-hand smoking. The risks include cancers, respiratory & cardiovascular diseases
Nigerians who found their announcement unnecessary and unprofessional blasted the Ministry.

The post Olamide’s Song ”Wo” Content & Video Contains Scenes That Violates The Ban On Tobacco Advertising… – Federal Ministry Of Health Warns Nigerians appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab.

