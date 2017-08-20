Pages Navigation Menu

‘Olori ibu, wife beater, oloshi somebody!’ Angry Nigerians blasts Bawo Emami for ‘thanking God’

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Although Bamo Emami has since taken down the assault video, some angry Nigerians are not done insulting him. The businessman has been accused of beating his wife before her mother and sister. The video was recorded and posted online. Bawo, a younger brother of Warri billionaire, Emami Ayiri posted a photo of him praying and …

