Olubadan-in-Council accuses Ladoja of sabotage, declares support for 32 Obas – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Olubadan-in-Council accuses Ladoja of sabotage, declares support for 32 Obas
Daily Post Nigeria
Some High Chiefs of the Olubadan-in-Council on Friday accused a former governor of Oyo State and Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja of sabotaging the efforts of Governor Abiola Ajimobi-led administration to review the Olubadan …
Ajimobi confers obaship on Ladoja, 21 baales, others; coronation holds Sunday
Oyo Govt defies Olubadan, appoints 21 new Obas
Olubadan-in-Council backs Ajimobi on chieftaincy review
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!