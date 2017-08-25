Olubadan-in-Council accuses Ladoja of sabotage, declares support for 32 Obas

Some High Chiefs of the Olubadan-in-Council on Friday accused a former governor of Oyo State and Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja of sabotaging the efforts of Governor Abiola Ajimobi-led administration to review the Olubadan Chieftaincy declaration. They, however, declared their support for the proposed 32 Obas for Ibadanland. The 13-member Olubadan-in-Council is […]

