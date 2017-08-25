Oluwuyi, 107 Others Inducted As NIM Fellows

BY BODE GBADEBO

A senior staff with the National Assembly, Mr. Mustapha Akangbe Oluwuyi, was yesterday inducted as a Fellow of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) at a well-attended ceremony in Lagos.

The 2017 NIM Fellowship Awards, which took place at the historic Lagos City Hall, was bestowed on 108 professionals from different fields of endeavour cutting across both the public and private sectors.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who was listed as one of the awardees, was however absent at the event.

The president and chairman of council of NIM, Emeritus Prof. Munzali Jibrin welcomed awardees and guests even as he charged the former to be worthy ambassadors in the management world.

Oluwuyi, who is currently an Assistant Director (Legislative) in the service of the National Assembly, was born in Gbongan town in Ayedaade local government area of Osun state.

He had his education at St. Andrews College Oyo; the Polytechnic Ibadan; Ogun State Polytechnic where he bagged HND in Mass Communications; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi (PGDM); and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso (KBA Marketing).

His work experience started at Eko Group of Companies in Surulere, Lagos as Marketing Manager before joining the National Assembly service as Senior Legislative Assistant, progressing to Principal Legislative Assistant, Senior Legislative Officer, Chief Legislative Officer and Assistant Director (Legislative) from 2015 till date.

Oluwuyi has served as Secretary/Clerk of various Senate Standing Committees, which included National Planning, Army and Defence, Labour and Productivity, Information and Media and currently Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

He has also attended several capacity-building trainings both at home and outside the country.

