OMG! Alessandra Ambrosio Strips Half N*ked For VERY racy Cowgirl-Themed Victoria’s Secret Shoot (Photos)

Alessandra Ambrosio one of the longest -serving Victoria’s Angels has stripped half nude as she poses up a storm for VERY racy Victoria’s Secret shoot.

Displaying her long and lithe limbs for the cowgirl-themed shoot in Aspen, the 36-year-old Brazilian once again proved her model statistics.

Making the most of her slender midriff, she posed in a gold thong, covering her toned posterior with a wide belt. And accentuating her statuesque figure further, she slipped into a pair of tan over-the knee boots as she worked her angles for the al fresco shoot. See Photos Below..

