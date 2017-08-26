OMG! Celebrity Big Brother 2017 Housemate Jemma Lucy Goes N*ked In A See Through Dress

Celebrity Big Brother 2017 Housemate shocked viewers as she appeared almost naked in a see through dress while leaving the house.

She was never far from trouble during her eventful Celebrity Big Brother stint.

And even when leaving the house Jemma Lucy, 29, managed to steal the show in an eye catching outfit that left very little to the imagination.

The glamour puss put on a very busty display while making her exit in sixth place to a mixture of cheers and boos from a packed crowd surrounding the Borehamwood set.

The star, who divided viewers with her antics on the show, showcased her particularly generous embonpoint in a plunging, sheer panel maxi dress with a seductive thigh split.The heavily tattooed starlet put her inked body on full display in the low cut dress that caressed her generous figure tapering in around her waist.

Pulling her long jet black hair into a slick backwards ‘do, Jemma wore her usual vaneer of makeup with heavy mascara and dark black eyebrows accentuating her piercing gaze.

