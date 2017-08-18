OMG!! Hot Model Ayanna Michele Is Deaf And Dumb Black Queen (Photos)

There is truly ability in disability as shown by this beautifully endowed model by name Ayanna Michele whose story is inspiring many people on social media.

Michele who wasn’t born deaf but developed the health issue over the years shared her story on Instagram how she overcame her hearing problems to rise in her career as a model.

She wrote:

“I wasn’t born deaf. I was born hearing; although I don’t remember being able to hear at all. I’ve been having hearing problems since I was a child. My mother just thought I was mischievous and I didn’t like to listen. Until they found out I actually couldn’t hear. I ended up wearing a hearing aid in my left ear & remained completely deaf in my right ear. Ever since I was 6 years old. Regardless of my disability I’ve always excelled in school & amongst my peers.

My doctors use to tell me… one day you’re gonna go completely deaf. I am in my 20’s now & I actually went completely deaf this year (2017). My doctor gave me an option; I could choose to go through a long process of surgery; which would give me an attempt to at least have a percentage of hearing or remain completely deaf. -No, no need. I’m gonna do my thing… the world will adjust OR not.”

The post OMG!! Hot Model Ayanna Michele Is Deaf And Dumb Black Queen (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

