OMG!! Husband And wife Arrested In Ogun State For Locking Up 11yr-old Girl Inside Toilet (Photos)

Chioma and Innocent Anozie, have been arrested for allegedly torturing an 11-year-old girl, Oluchi, in Ebute, Ibafo, Ogun State.

According to Reports, the couple allegedly flogged the victim with ropes, starved her of food, and locked her up in a toilet for two days for wanting to play with other children in the neighbourhood.

The primary four pupil started living with the couple about four years ago when she was brought from her hometown in Owerri, Imo State. However, she was said to have been subjected to different forms of inhuman treatment by the childless couple.

Most residents said Chioma, in particular, always tortured the victim for every offence. The landlady of their house, Mrs. Florence Sanusi, noted that cries of the victim always filled the compound each time Chioma assaulted her.

When interrogated, Oluchi said: “When I was brought from the village four years ago, she said I would be cleaning the house and washing clothes and dishes. I am supposed to be in Junior Secondary School 2, but she put me in primary 4.

She stopped me from going out. She said all the people in this house are criminals and they can use me for money ritual. She always beats me with ropes and cables. I have been inside the toilet since Thursday.

She locked me up because I went to take a story book in her room. She said I was lying and that I actually went to look for keys to open the door and go out. She used celotape to seal my mouth and chained my legs.

She flogged me with ropes and a stick. She said I would serve 21 punishments. I only took garri on Thursday morning.” The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Oyeyemi,the suspects.

The post OMG!! Husband And wife Arrested In Ogun State For Locking Up 11yr-old Girl Inside Toilet (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

