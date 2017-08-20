OMG!! Man Beats His Wife To Death And Escaped Through Their Window In Benue State (Photos)

According to Facebook user Barti , who shared the news, he alleges that the man who happens to be husband of the decease locked the doors and beat crap out of his wife to death and escaped through their widow.

The ugly incidence happened at No;13 Joseph Tyagh Street Adekaa Gbk. He however did not state more details why .. #SayNoToDomesticViolence. See photos below..

