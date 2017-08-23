OMG!! Man Caught And Paraded N*ked For Stealing Transfomer Cable Wires In Ekeya Villages (Photos)

According to a report shared by an online user,the man pictured below was caught today stealing transformed armored cables.He was stripped unclad.Below is what an online user wrote…

‘So Recession Has Turn Our Youth Into This?

Earlier hours of today one Mr. Samuel (surname withheld) from Nung Atai got in an act of stealing transformer Armored Cables in Ekeya, Okobo by the able Vigilante Youths Group.This young man is indeed responsible for the darkness we are having in our Community.

“99Days is for theft, just one day is for the owner of the farm”.

The post OMG!! Man Caught And Paraded N*ked For Stealing Transfomer Cable Wires In Ekeya Villages (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

