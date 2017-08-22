Pages Navigation Menu

OMG! Rapper Nicky Minaj Hosts Free Twerking Session In Her Bedroom (See Photos)

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment

Few days after she cancelled the release of the popular video to a song she was featured in with the reason that fans should stop twerking and start reading, Nicky Minaj has hosted a free taunt bedroom twerking session!

The anonymous ladies, in various states of undress, shake their derrieres in the direction of the camera as a bit of the new song, sung by Yo Gotti, plays in the background.

The 34-year-old American rapper, who has offered to pay for fans’ education in the past, then added: “Let’s change our world 1 book at a time.” in the tweet.

But a later tweet read: “My darlingz, we r trying our best. It should’ve been out today. Trying our hardest for tmrw night. We want it out just as much as u.”

It is now due for release today (August 21) at 12 pm US time.

This looks likely to be the Trinidadian rapper’s most saucy video yet and seems to be even more twerk-heavy than her infamous 2014 video for Anaconda.

(Photos from the twerking sessions below)

