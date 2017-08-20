OMG! See The Graphic Photos Of Governor Ortom’s Aide, Dr Tavershima Adyorough Shot Dead As Wife Fighting For Her Life In Hospital

Dr Tavershima Adyorough, the Principal Special Assistant to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Knowledge Economy and Investments, has been assassinated.

According to reports, Dr Adyorough was shot and killed by gunmen who invaded his residence at about 12.30 this morning and also shot his wife who is battling for her life in the hospital.

Sympathizing with the family of the deceased, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom demands the arrest and prosecution of the killers

Ortom describes the killing as unacceptable and condemnable, requesting security agencies to swing into action immediately so as to arrest those responsible for the dastardly act.

He states that Dr Adyorough was a competent and dependable aide who delivered on assignments with dedication and honesty.

”The Governor sympathizes with the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of the state on the loss and pledges that he would support security agencies in apprehending the culprits. He urges those with useful information that can lead to the arrest to make same available.”

