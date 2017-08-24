OMG!! Small Doctor Goes Naked, Masturbates Live On Snapchat (Photo/Video)
Nigerian artiste, small doctor was caught by his fans doing it live on his snapchat handle.
The penalty crooner has suddenly played his penalty to throwing as fans picked up the video and has been trending all across social media.
Smalldoctor goes completely naked on snapchat, strokes his genital. pic.twitter.com/ukinlMKyYo
— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) August 24, 2017
Source: Instablog
