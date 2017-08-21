OMG!! Woman Stoned To Death In Afghanistan’s Badakshan Province For Sleeping With Another Man

Taliban militants on Monday stoned to death a man on charges of having extra-marital relations with a woman in Afghanistan’s Badakshan province, a local official said.

“The incident took place in a Taliban controlled area of Raghistan district,” district governor Mawlavi Ghulamullah told Xinhua.

However, he couldn’t provide more details on the situation and the fate of the accused woman. Taliban militants often impose harsh punishments, including public execution, to alleged criminals in areas they controlled.

The hardliner group have not commented on this latest incident.

-Xinhua

