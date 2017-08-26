Pages Navigation Menu

Omoni Oboli hosts fashion party in Lagos

Posted on Aug 26, 2017

Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli by Ave, a fashion outfit belonging to actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli, is set to hold its New Collection Party on Sunday, August 27, in Lagos.The actress and mother of three, who recently launched her clothing line in conjunction with one of Nigeria’s finest designers, Ayo Van Elmer, has in fact stated her intentions to take her clothing line international as a lot of international deliveries have already been done since its launch in June this year.

The unveiling party of the previous collection and formal launch of the brand was one of the most talked about events at the time. As such, it will be all glitz and glamour on Sunday as the clothing line will be having its New Collection Party at Ayo Van Elmar Fashion Cafe, Lobby of the New Wing, Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The brand plans to offer 30% sales off selected items during the event, while guests will go home with giveaways at the event sponsored by McDowells.

Meanwhile, Omoni Oboli by AVE pieces are 100% made in Nigeria.

