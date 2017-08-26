Omosede Igbinedion dreams big

By Oba Michael Soyebo

Hon. Omosede Igbinedion, a house of Reps member needs little or no introduction. She is the daughter of Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion. Since she joined politics, the beautiful mother of one has continually proved her mettle in the male dominated Nigerian political landscape. And her catalogues of achievements as a lawmaker is quite impressive. She has facilitated a lot of massive projects to the benefits of her constituents especially in the areas of electrification, mentorship, and poverty alleviation.

Hon. Omosede, who had a privileged background is very obsessed about the development of her people. And her compassion for the less privileged prompted her to step out of her comfort zone to help contribute to humanity. Right now, the elegant lawmaker is dreaming about something big. Yes, Hon. Omosede wants to be the first female governor of Edo state.

She believes with her in the driver’s seat, she can change the fortunes of her home state, especially in the area of women empowerment. Aside her lawmaking duties, Hon. Omosede is a gifted designer. She also enjoys doting on her adorable son, Alex.

