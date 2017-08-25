Ondo Pastor who cures spiritual attack through sexual intercourse

By Dayo Johnson

WITH her eyes wide open, a 32 year old housewife Omotola Akerele seeking spiritual help watched her five year old marriage end abruptly, no thanks to an abortion for a “man of God” who took advantage of her during her trying period.

Findings showed that the “man of God” Matthew Olakunle had also taken advantage of her junior sister Tope and their 60 year old mother, Janet under the pretext of spiritual deliverances.

Olakunle confessed to having sexual intercourse with Tope twice and prayed for their mother twice nakedly.

He also shaved Tope’s pubic and armpit hair before having sexual intercourse with her.

All these were to deliver the family members from one spiritual attack or the other.

Their 60-year old grandmother who introduced her daughters to the pastor said that she started attending the church five years ago denied any sexual intercourse with the pastor but confirmed that her pastor always prayed for women seeking spiritual help in the nude.

However, Omotola also walked into the trap of Pastor Olakunle, the then head of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Itura in Iju town, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State who said he had a solution to her “ spiritual attack”.

Omotola had confided in her mother that she was battling with an acute cough which had defied solution after several medications for over a year.

Findings showed that when she coughs she equally urinates on her body.

Olakunle not only took advantage of her condition but impregnated her and in her bid to conceal the pregnancy from her husband, Elijah Oluwaseun she decided to abort the pregnancy.

The mother, a staunch member of the church introduced Omotola to her pastor who after listening to her story concluded that her matter was a spiritual attack that needed special deliverance which will last for a minimum of one week in the mission house at Ejigbo area of lju.

But the husband, according to Vanguard findings got wind of what happened between his wife and her pastor and that she had taken in for him and had subsequently terminated the pregnancy.

Findings showed that Oluwaseun confronted his wife with the facts and she reportedly confessed to what happened between her and the pastor and she was sacked from her matrimonial home.

The “man of God” prefers spiritual seekers visiting him to be stark naked during deliverance period said “ God answers prayers faster when those afflicted are completely naked before him.”

The victim while narrating her ordeal in the hands of the pastor on a live programme on Adaba FM in Akure, the Ondo State capital said the pastor instructed her to remove all her clothes including underwear before each of the prayer sessions which lasted seven days both day and night.

She said the pastor’s wife was away in Ajowa Akoko area of the state during her deliverance days in the pastor’s two-room apartment.

Omotola said on the radio programme that on the last day of the deliverance session the pastor pushed her to the bed, mounted her and had sexual intercourse with her.

The pastor, according to her, said the sexual contact will exorcise the “evil spirits” dwelling inside her body and the cough and incessant urinating at the same time would cease forthwith.

She pointed out that a month after the sexual romp she got pregnant but later aborted it with N5000 because of the attendant shame it would bring to her if the truth comes out and she could not transfer its paternity to her husband.

She said she came to the radio station to expose the pastor because he was responsible for the break-up of her marriage and more importantly to prevent other spiritual seekers from falling prey to the antics of the fake pastor.

According to her “ I had severe cough and my mother took me to Pastor Olakunle Mathew for prayer in Iju. After praying for me he said I needed a shaving stick and a handkerchief to perform the spiritual exercise which I took to him.

“The pastor told me that he wanted to use my hair to perform some spiritual work that would solve my spiritual problem. On the night of that first day we got there, he asked me to put off my clothes in the presence of my mother to pray for me in the mission house.

“Since that day, he has been asking me to come for deliverance and when I got there he would ask me to remove my clothes and lie on the bed. He would lie on me nakedly and be praying for me.

“On the seventh day, he shaved the hair of my private part and my armpit hair and put the hair in the white handkerchief. After that, we had sexual intercourse and after the intercourse he asked my to go and bury the hair in the handkerchief behind the mission house.”

Also speaking on the programme, the pastor confirmed praying for the women of the church in the nude.

He said he had put in over 15 years in the pastoral work in the church and had served in many branches of the church across the country.

Olakunle said that he was able to cure Omotola of the attack after the one week deliverance session.

