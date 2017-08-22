Ondo State governor’s wife empowers 150 girls on renewable energy

The Ondo State governor’s wife, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, on Tuesday inaugurated a training for 150 secondary school girls on energy management, green energy sources, climate change awareness and building of solar panels. The programme for the girls drawn from the 18 local government areas of the state was holding at Elizade University, Ilara Mokin in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

