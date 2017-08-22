Pages Navigation Menu

Ondo State governor’s wife empowers 150 girls on renewable energy

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

The Ondo State governor’s wife, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, on Tuesday inaugurated a training for 150 secondary school girls on energy management, green energy sources, climate change awareness and building of solar panels. The programme for the girls drawn from the 18 local government areas of the state was holding at Elizade University, Ilara Mokin in […]

