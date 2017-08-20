One dies as Chidoka emerges UPP candidate

One person was yesterday confirmed dead in the primary election of the United Progressives Party (UPP) in Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nkeiru Nwode, confirmed the incident.

She said the man slumped and died following a fracas that ensued during the primary.

She said some people came to the venue of the exercise to foment trouble but they were refused entry into the venue.

“Some people came to the venue to cause trouble but they were locked out. I think the man slumped and died as a result of the stampede that ensued,” Nwode stated.

But another version said the victim died after inhaling tear-gas fume from the Police when they attempted to disperse the crowd.

The victim, whose name was simply given as Uwakwe, was identified as a delegate for Owelle Ezunaka Ward 1 and the chairman of the party in the ward.

The primary election was between a former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka and ex-member of the House of Representatives, Chudi Offodile.

But Offodile announced his withdrawal from the race at about 11am while delegates were being accredited for the polls.

Chidoka emerged the candidate of UPP for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

