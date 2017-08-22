Pages Navigation Menu

One killed, 7 injured as cultists attack mourners in A’ Ibom

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FEAR has enveloped several communities in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State as suspected cultists, at the weekend, killed one person with others sustaining injuries in continuation of a supremacy war, ahead of the November 17 local government election. They had invaded Udianga Enem Community and opened fire on a group of […]

