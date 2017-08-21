One Killed in Marseille After Car Crashes Into Bus Shelters – Police

MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) – At least one person was killed and another injured in Marseille on Monday when a car crashed into two bus shelters in different parts of the French city, police said.

Police advised the public to avoid the Old Port area where the driver, a 35-year-old man, was arrested.

“At the moment we have no information on the motives of this individual,” a police official told Reuters.

The driver first hit a bus shelter around 8:15 a.m. (0615 GMT) in the 13th arrondissement – or district – in the poorer northern part of the city, before hitting a second bus shelter an hour later in the 11th arrondissement, several km (miles) south.

The incident comes as Spanish police hunt for the 22-year-old driver who ploughed a van into a crowd in Barcelona on Thursday.

