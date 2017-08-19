Pages Navigation Menu

One Of My Biggest Dream Is To Bring Justin Bieber To Nigeria – Comedian Kenny Blaq

Otolorin Kehinde Peter popularly known as kennyblaq AKA ‘Grace Ambassador’ has revealed that he has revealed that one of his biggest dream is to bring Canadian singer, Justin Bieber to Nigeria. Speaking on #WakeUpNigeria, Kennyblaq said; “I’m planning the next ‘oxymoron comedy concert’ and we planning to take the concert out of the country. One …

