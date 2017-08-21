One shot as gunmen invade eatery, estate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—THERE was confusion when four gunmen, operating on two motorcycles, stormed, Chunkies, an eatery located within the premises of a filling station at On-George Bus Stop, Ikotun-Egbeda Road, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area, where a customer was shot.

The gunmen, thereafter, invaded an estate located along LASU-Iba Expressway in Isheri, on same axis, robbing residents before fleeing with their loots.

In a related development, a masquerade, called Jegun Jeran (eater of bone and meat) and his followers went on rampage yesterday morning, looting foodstuff at various markets around Isheri and Idimu area of Lagos.

Eyewitness

On the robbery, an eyewitness said: “Two armed men, operating on commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada, arrived at about 1.pm at the eatery, Chunkies, which was filled with customers, who come around to buy bread.

“The men alighted from the Okada, went inside while the riders waited outside. After dispossessing customers and staff of their cash and valuables, they took off.

“Unfortunately, an unsuspecting middle-aged man, a customer, who was coming towards the eatery, was shot by one of the fleeing armed men, who apparently thought he was coming to confront them.”

The incident resulted in chaos as everyone ran helter-skelter, as the robbers kept shooting as they fled in their motorcycles.

Police

The Police from Area “M” Command and Idimu Division, who later arrived at the scene, took the gunshot victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A manager at the eatery (names withheld), who confirmed the incident, said the victim only sustained injury on his left arm and is already receiving medical attention.

He said armed men in the area always take advantage of Sunday afternoon, when the area is less busy, to carry out their activities.

Meanwhile, the robbers stormed nearby Diamond Housing Estate, and went on robbing spree, dispossessing occupants of their valuables.

Masquerade steals foodstuffs

Earlier in the day, during an annual masquerade festival procession around Idimu area, the masquerade, noted for its interest in foodstuff, went to some markets and took away chickens, yams, plantains, cassava flour, gari, groundnut and red oil, seasoning, among others.

It was gathered that the masquerade cannot be challenged as anyone who does is either beaten or attacked by its followers.

Some of the traders, who displayed their wares hurriedly locked up their shops or packed the stuff to a safe place, while those who were not quick enough had their goods taken away by the masquerade and its followers.

The post One shot as gunmen invade eatery, estate appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

