Online Poll: Ifeanyi Ubah emerges most popular candidate ahead of Anambra gov poll

Frontline Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship aspirant, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has emerged as the most popular candidate to fly the PDP’s flag ahead of the November 18, 2017 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

In an online poll conducted on the microblogging site, Twitter, by the Anambra state chapter of the PDP, via its Twitter handle, @PDPAnambra to test the popularity of its frontline aspirants, Dr. Ubah, who is the Chairman of Capital Oil & Gas Industries Limited, beat three other frontline aspirants with a margin of 68 percent, as the likely Governorship Candidate of the party.

Recall that the party’s much anticipated Governorship Primary Election is now billed for Monday, August 28, 2017, barring any last minute change of mind.

Which of these candidates is likely to become our Gubernatorial flagbearer come August 26, 2017?

Vote and RT. — PDP Anambra (@PDPAnambra) August 21, 2017

The date for the primaries has been changed twice in the past.

The primaries which was initially slated for August 19, was first shifted to August 26, and then the new date, August 28.

The outcome of the poll which ended at exactly 11:48pm on Monday, August 21, 2017, after being on for about two days, showed that Dr. Ubah, by a wide margin, beat three other frontline aspirants- Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Sen. Stella Oduah; former Secretary to the Anambra State Government, SSG, Mr. Oseloka Obaze and leader of Oganiru Movement in Anambra State, Chief Alex Obiogbolu.

The outcome showed that 68 percent of the Respondents say Dr. Ubah is likely to become the PDP Anambra Governorship flag-bearer after the party’s Primaries.

While 15 percent of the respondents voted for Oduah, 13 percent voted for Obaze, even as four percent voted for Obiogbolu.

