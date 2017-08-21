Only ‘Corrupt’ Civil Servants’ Children Attend Private Varsities – ASUU

By Adebayo Waheed, Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said only fraudulent civil servants have children in Nigeria’s private universities.

The ASUU chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Dr Deji Omole who said in Ibadan on Sunday pointed out that civil servant with children in private universities in Nigeria must be stealing.

According to him, such cannot be done by those earning Nigeria minimum wage.

While receiving a delegation of labour movement led by the Chairman NLC Oyo State, Waheed Olojede who paid a solidarity visit to ASUU in UI on the ongoing strike, he said that the federal government was more interested in licensing more private universities in other to deny children of the masses the best of public varsity education.

He added that Nigerians must take their country back from the wicked ruling class.

“It is unfortunate that we have to go on strike again, for as long as we continue have bandits in government, we shall continue to struggle. It is sad that in Nigeria that we pay lip service to public education.

“They do not want us to have functional education so that they can continue to exploit us. Our presidents will first visit international communities for endorsement after their election and come back. The only problem they have is ASUU.

“There are about 200 applicants for private universities that they want to give license. They had wanted to sell public universities to themselves but ASUU resisted. How many of us can legitimately send our children to private universities? Our parents have served them, we are serving them now and they are already planning so that our children will serve them.

“The ruling class are united against the masses. All these ethnic jingoists are being sponsored by those who have lost out of the equation. Where is the place of the masses in the restructuring? Our oppressors are united. God loves the poor, he created them more than the rich, and it is left to the poor to use their size to chase away oppressors.”

Speaking, the chairman of the NLC in Oyo state, Waheed Olojede said that if the former president Olusegun Obasanjo can describe the national assembly as unarmed robbers, then Nigeria is being governed by ‘bundle of fraudsters’.

Olojede who said the team visited ASUU UI to identify with their struggle to get qualitative education, added that Nigerian governments at all levels are deviants and a bundle of fraud.

“Nigerian governments at all levels are deviants. We are not disturbed but we shall keep on. Nigerian governments are not but bundle of fraudsters. Little wonder that Obasanjo described members of national assembly as unarmed robbers.

“We are living in the midst of armed robbers who deprive us of our rights, even if the demands are granted are they in tune with modern economic realities? we are talking about nine-year agreement.

“We in the labour movement created the wealth which the leaders are sharing but they forget us. We feel today we cannot stand akimbo but to bring a message of solidarity that we are with you.

“This is payback time because when things were difficult for us you stood by us. Count on us for solidarity and we pray that we will all succeed. Government in Nigeria are a bundle of deceit. Many Nigerian leaders should begin to bury their head in shame.

“The entire labour movement would continue to be with you, pray with you. we are sending our solidarity to the ASUU national and university lecturers in Nigeria,” he said.

