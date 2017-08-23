‘Only President is guaranteed a seat in 2018’ – The Herald
|
Zim News .NET Zimbabwe
|
'Only President is guaranteed a seat in 2018'
The Herald
ZANU-PF First Secretary and President Cde Mugabe is the only one secure for his candidature in the 2018 harmonised elections, the rest have to fight for their positions, zanu-pf National Youth League chairperson, Cde Kudzai Chipanga, said yesterday.
