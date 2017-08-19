Onyekachi pens 3-year-deal with Hapoel Acre

.Gets jersey no. 23

Israel premier league side, Hapoel Acre has snapped up Nigerian striker Peter Onyekachi on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old had a brief loan spell at Argentina outfit Rosario Central from Enyimba before his latest move to Europe.

Onyekachi will wear the number 23 jersey and officially presented to the club fans on Sunday just before the season opener against Bnei Sakhnin at the Acre Municipal Stadium.

“I am delighted with the opportunity to show my talent in Europe,” Onyekachi told SportingLife.

“I enjoyed my experience in South America with Rosario Central but it is a new chapter in my career now in Israel and am ready to give my best.”

Onyekachi has previously played for Anambra United, Abia Warrior, Rising Stars and Enyimba in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) before his sojourn abroad.

Hapoel Acre also have another Nigerian, Chibuzor Ibeh on their books and with the arrival of Onyekachi they will hope for a bright start to the 2017/18 season.