Onyekuru promises to score for Anderlecht – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Onyekuru promises to score for Anderlecht
Vanguard
Belgian champions Anderlecht have scored only once in three league games, but Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru has said there is no cause for alarm as the goals will soon start pouring in. Onyekuru. Anderlecht are a disappointing 10th on the table with …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!