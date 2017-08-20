Onyekuru promises to score for Anderlecht

Belgian champions Anderlecht have scored only once in three league games, but Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru has said there is no cause for alarm as the goals will soon start pouring in.

Anderlecht are a disappointing 10th on the table with four points after three matches.

“There should be nothing to worry about our lack of goals. Once we start playing well together, the goals will follow,” assured the Nigeria forward.

“Everyone here can score goals and in training we have been trying out many attacking combinations.

“Whether I start or not, you will certainly see goals from us this weekend.”

Onyekuru shone against KV Oostend, but he was dropped to the bench for the next game against Charleroi.

“The coach said he was happy with my performance against Oostend, but he is still working on his strategy,” he said.

“That was why I did not play against Charleroi.”

He looks set to start at home against Sint-Truiden today and he promised that he will soon be back on top form.

“In a few weeks I will be ready to play, whether on the left flank or right or to lead the attack,” he assured.

The post Onyekuru promises to score for Anderlecht appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

