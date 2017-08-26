OONI of Ife, Alaafin of Oyo, Kick-Off Peller Unity Cup Grand Finale

By Azuka Ogujiuba

There was a massive turnout of important people Grand Finale of the just concluded Peller Unity Cup 2017. Some of the guests were paramount rulers, of the Yoruba Race,- Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III; and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

After intense rounds of matches, all road led to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Iseyin, Oyo State for the 3rd place match between Irepo United and Saki West Rovers; and the final match between Iseyin City and Iseyin United.

Oba Adeyemi and Oba Ogunwusi kicked off at the final match in company of other royal fathers such as: Aseyin of Iseyin- Oba (Dr.) Abdulganiyu Salau, and Ona Onibode of Igboho- Oba AbdulRasheed Jaiyeola; dignitaries from the Oyo State Ministry of Youth and Sports; as well as from the Oyo State Football Association.

The tournament which was part of the events lined up to celebrate the 20th-year memorial of the Professor Peller, according to his son Shina Peller, was designed to empower youths and promoteunity in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State in partnership with Oyo State Ministry of Youths and Sports and Oyo State Football Association.

“As much as this tournament is in the memory of my late father, Professor Moshood Abiola Peller, it is noteworthy to know that it was also created to improve the development of grass-roots football not just in Oke-Ogun but also Oyo State in general. The tournament is nothing Political,” Peller said.

With the attendance of the likes of Davido, and Sound Sultan at the opening ceremony of the tournament in July, attendees trooped out en mass to watch the performances of Kwam 1, 9ice, Small Doctor, CDQ, Eniola Badmus, Taye Currency, Skiibi, Terry Apala, Baseone, Juniorboy Que Peller, who were present at the grand Finale .

The matches were nothing short of high intensity as the third place match was decided on penalty in which Saki West Rovers defeated Irepo United. The final match was won by Iseyin United who defeated Iseyin City to lift the trophy.

The highest goalscorer and most valuable player of the tournament are Ridwan Ayaka (Saki West Rovers) and Azeez Adefabi (Iseyin United) respectively.

Peller, Chairman, Aquila Group of Companies and the sponsor of the Peller Unity Cup in his closing remarks thanked all dignitaries present, other corporate sponsors, media partners, and promised to continue to support development in Oke-Ogun and the oyo state.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

