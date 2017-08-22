Ooni tasks youths on unity as summit holds next month

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged youths nationwide to refrain from talks and activities capable of causing disaffection in the society.

The first class monarch, who spoke yesterday during a call on him by the Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN) in Ife ahead of next month’s Youth Empowerment Summit 2017, celebrated Muhammadu Buhari’s return, saying: “We thank God for the life of our president. He has transformed his life and brought him back to the country safely.”

Ooni continued; “Let us stop hate speeches. I want to implore the youths to come together and do something positive. Let them support the government. Nigerian youths should wake up from their slumber. They should stop being used and dumped by politicians.”

The monarch, who is the grand patron of YEN and chief host of the summit, endorsed the upcoming meeting, pledging to support the youths in realising their objectives.

YEN’s national president, Chris Kohol, disclosed that his association had empowered over 5,000 youth entrepreneurs in the past 16 months, adding that this year’s summit would further equip 8,000 others in a bid to reduce unemployment in the country.

