Ooni, Young Entrepreneurs Collaborate to Empower 8000 Youths – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Ooni, Young Entrepreneurs Collaborate to Empower 8000 Youths
Leadership Newspapers
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi partnered Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN) to empower about 8,000 Nigerian youths. Oba Ogunwusi who is the grand patron of the YEN said the programme is designed to help the youth populace in developing …

