Ooni, Young Entrepreneurs Collaborate to Empower 8000 Youths – Leadership Newspapers
|
Ooni, Young Entrepreneurs Collaborate to Empower 8000 Youths
Leadership Newspapers
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi partnered Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN) to empower about 8,000 Nigerian youths. Oba Ogunwusi who is the grand patron of the YEN said the programme is designed to help the youth populace in developing …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!