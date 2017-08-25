Pages Navigation Menu

OPC blows hot over militants’ quit notice to Yoruba, northerners

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

The Oodua People’s Congress, (OPC) has ​warned ​southern leaders to caution the Niger Delta Agitators (NDA), over ​quit notice the group issued to Yoruba​ and northerners resident in the​ South-south. OPC said any attempt to effect the ultimatum will lead to grave consequences. ​A statement on Friday by National Coordinator, Otunba Gani Adams​, condemned the […]

