Opinion: Buhari’s address and the misfortune of a Nation
by Jude Ndukwe President Muhammadu Buhari’s 103 days absence from Nigeria based on medical reasons, left Nigeria drifting further…
Read » Opinion: Buhari’s address and the misfortune of a Nation on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!