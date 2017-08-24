Opinion: How Buhari’s 103 days in London cost Nigeria a fortune
by Gbenga Odunsi The medical vacation of President Muhammadu Buhari in London is still a trending topic in Nigeria. It…
Read » Opinion: How Buhari’s 103 days in London cost Nigeria a fortune on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!