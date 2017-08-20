Opinion: Jesus Christ the same yesterday, today and tomorrow – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
Opinion: Jesus Christ the same yesterday, today and tomorrow
YNaija
A little over two weeks ago I wrote a piece about my fascination with Jesus Christ, and immediately a barrage of feedback poured in from a number of readers, some of whom expressed their 'shock' and wondered 'what informed such a piece' from me!
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!