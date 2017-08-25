Opposition doesn’t mean hostility, enmity, antagonism – Buhari

—–As PDP, APC pay visit to President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday told the leaderships of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP that opposition in any government does not mean hostility, enmity and antagonism.

President Buhari who stated this when the leaderships of the two parties separately visited him at the New Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, thanked the parties for the show of solidarity to him.

He said, “I thank you sincerely, collectively and individually for finding time from your busy schedules to come all the way to Abuja and welcome me back home.

“This visit signifies the unity of Nigeria. It is not a party occasion. It is not a political gathering. It is a symbol of our National unity. It is also an expression of the maturity of our democracy.

“Multi-party democracy is a very tried and tested form of government. Opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism. Democracy needs opposition, one which is vibrant but responsible.

“I am very pleased to see you assembled here all shades of opinion in Nigeria. Please convey to our countrymen and women in your respective states my deep gratitude to all those who prayed for my recovery. I am imploring all Nigerians to continue praying for peace and prosperity in Nigeria.”

The APC National Executive was led by its national Chairman, Chief John Oyegun while that of the PDP was led by its national Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi

Details later

