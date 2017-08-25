Orphans get N10.3m for cows to celebrate Sallah

The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission has distributed N10.3 million to 86 District Heads to buy cows for orphans during the Eid-el-kabir celebrations coming up next weekend.

Malam Lawal Maidoki, its Chairman, in a brief speech shortly before disbursing the money, stated that the gesture was part of government’s effort to ease the suffering of the orphans and the needy.

Maidoki said that the financial constrains facing the nation had not stopped government from executing its good intentions toward a better life for the poor and vulnerable in the society.

He said that the money was routed through the traditional rulers because they were the closest avenue through which government could reach targeted persons like orphans and the physically challenged.

Maidoki said that government would soon construct Zakkat offices across all districts in the 23 local government areas, and urged the District Heads to support the commission’s tree planting efforts to improve Sokoto’s environment.

A representative of Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, Alhaji Kabiru Usman, the Sarkin Yakin Binji, who flagged off the disbursement of the money, commended Gov Aminu Tambuwal for the efforts to ease the suffering of the people.

He called on the District Heads to ensure proper use of the money to improve the lot of the poor and particularly ease the hardship of orphans.

NAN

The post Orphans get N10.3m for cows to celebrate Sallah appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

