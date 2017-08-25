Pages Navigation Menu

Ortom: I have never accused Catholic Churches of ganging up against me

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Benue governor Samuel Ortom said on Friday in Makurdi that he had never accused the  Catholic Church of ganging up against his administration. Ortom, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, was reacting to a report circulated on the social and conventional media, which quoted him as making that remark. The report had quoted Ortom as accusing Catholic Churches of planning to use their huge population to vote him out in 2019.

