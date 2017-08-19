Ortom to Fulani herdsmen: Don’t quit Benue; ranch your cattle

By Soni Daniel

Apparently taken aback by a weird notice by a group in the state to Fulani herdsmen to quit the state with immediate effect, Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has distanced himself from the notice and asked the herdsmen to ignore the order.

Rather than vacate the state, Ortom has asked the herdsmen to ranch their cattle and continue with their trade in the state as provided for under the state’s anti-grazing law recently assented by him.

The governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said the said quit notice was of no effect to the people of the state including the Fulani herdsmen.

The statement said, “The attention of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has been drawn to the quit notice reportedly issued to herdsmen by the group called Middle Belt Renaissance Forum, and the Governor states categorically as follows:

“The Benue State Government distances itself and the people of the state from the quit notice., as it will not have any impact or effect in Benue State and it should be disregarded by all Benue people including Fulani herdsmen living in the state.

While directing the security agencies to urgently investigate the matter and apprehend those behind the quit notice, the governor pointed out that Benue State has enacted a law prohibiting open grazing to pave way for the establishment of ranches and the implementation of the law is scheduled to commence in November this year.

“The law however does not provide that herdsmen should leave Benue State. It rather encourages herdsmen and any other individual who wishes to rear livestock in the state to do so within ranches.

“Governor Ortom urges the people of the state to remain calm and go about their normal businesses as anyone found to be fomenting trouble on account of such a quit notice will be arrested and brought to justice.

He called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of coexistence as the constitution allows all nationals to reside anywhere in the country provided they don’t constitute threat to security.

The Governor also emphasized the need for Nigerians to shun hate speeches capable of plunging the nation into unnecessary crisis.

