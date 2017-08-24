Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo arrives Taraba on state visit [PHOTOS]

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo arrived at the Danbaba Suntai Airport, Jalingo, Taraba state on Thursday, for a one-day state visit Osinbajo was received with pomp and pageantry by Taraba state residents as he touched down. The Vice President is expected to hold meetings with state governor, Darius Ishaku, and key stakeholders. Osinbajo will also commission […]

