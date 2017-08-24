Osinbajo arrives Taraba on state visit [PHOTOS]

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo arrived at the Danbaba Suntai Airport, Jalingo, Taraba state on Thursday, for a one-day state visit Osinbajo was received with pomp and pageantry by Taraba state residents as he touched down. The Vice President is expected to hold meetings with state governor, Darius Ishaku, and key stakeholders. Osinbajo will also commission […]

Osinbajo arrives Taraba on state visit [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

