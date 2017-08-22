Osinbajo hails ECOWAS bank for infrastructure funding

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday praised the ECOWAS Bank for investment and Development for being proactive in infrastructure funding and development in the sub-region. He sated this while declaring open the 15th Ordinary Session of the Board of Governors’ Meeting of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), in Abuja According to him, a strong, vibrant and creative EBID is a strong pillar in development of the sub-region. “So, without question, the challenges today call for greater creativity and foresight in supporting and making investments in our member countries.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

