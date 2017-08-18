Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo orders Pencom, CCB, ICPC bosses to resume duties

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has directed the bosses and boards of the National Pension Commission (Pencom), Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to resume duties in acting capacities pending the confirmation of their appointments by the Senate. This is contained in a statement from the […]

