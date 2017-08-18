Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo reveals how Buhari has proven that he can solve Nigeria’s problems

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has shown to Nigerians that it can resolve the country’s problems. Addressing journalists in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, after attending the inauguration of President Paul Kagame, Osinbajo cited efforts being made to liberate the North East from Boko Haram insurgents as an […]

