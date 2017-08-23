Osinbajo reveals how FG will increase minimum wage

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed how the Federal Government would increase the minimum wage of civil servants. He said the government was considering increasing the remuneration package, especially bonuses of certain government agencies, instead of reviewing wages across board. This was contained in a transcript made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday by Senior […]

Osinbajo reveals how FG will increase minimum wage

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

