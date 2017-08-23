Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo reveals how FG will increase minimum wage

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed how the Federal Government would increase the minimum wage of civil servants. He said the government was considering increasing the remuneration package, especially bonuses of certain government agencies, instead of reviewing wages across board. This was contained in a transcript made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday by Senior […]

