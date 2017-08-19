Osinbajo speaks on Buhari’s return [VIDEO]

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London where he received medical treatment for 103 days. According to Osinbajo, the recovery and return of President Buhari was symbolic of the recovery of Nigeria’s ailing economy. He told State House Correspondents: “The President is back in good health. Glory […]

Osinbajo speaks on Buhari’s return [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

