Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo speaks on Buhari’s return [VIDEO]

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London where he received medical treatment for 103 days. According to Osinbajo, the recovery and return of President Buhari was symbolic of the recovery of Nigeria’s ailing economy. He told State House Correspondents: “The President is back in good health. Glory […]

Osinbajo speaks on Buhari’s return [VIDEO]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.