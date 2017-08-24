Osinbajo visits Taraba today

VICE PRESIDENT, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to visit Taraba today (Thursday) on a scheduled one-day visit. A release signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Dan Abu, said the vice president is expected to commission the Green House project, Jalingo Primary Water Supply Scheme and the 6.5km […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

